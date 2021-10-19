Lots of candy and fun are in the future for Hopkins County children as Halloween approaches, with area events starting as soon asThursday afternoon.
Organizations across the county are working on their fall and Halloween-themed events scheduled from now through Halloween, including Madisonville Community College, Mahr Park Arboretum, and Hopkins County Central High School.
This week events will start on Thursday with Madisonville Community College’s Workforce Solutions Halloween Spooktacular Trunk N Treat. From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. families can drive through the MCC Technology Campus behind Browning Springs football field to get free candy.
Saturday is jam-packed with fun fall events starting with a Harvest Fest from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hopkins County Central High School. The event is being put on by the Central Boys Basketball Team and will include vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities, a cornhole tournament, and trunk or treat.
Coffee and donuts will be served from 8 to 9:30 a.m., with the cornhole tournament taking place from noon to 2 p.m. and Trunk or Treat from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The cost for vendors is $25 per spot or $10 per table. It is asked that vendors also bring candy for the kids.
For more information on the Central’s Harvest Fest, call Brandy Hughes at 270-871-2848.
There will be a Bark About Hike from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Mahr Park Arboretum. The hike will be lead by Michael Meadows and Chip Tate and where the group will explore the forest with furry friends.
The park asks that all dog owners keep their dogs on a 6-8 foot leash. If owners use a reel leash, the park asks that they keep their animals close during the hike to prevent any tripping or tangling.
The hike will be approximately 1.5 miles, so they encourage everyone to wear comfortable walking shoes and to bring water for their dogs. Complimentary waste bags will be available to pick up after the dogs.
Everlasting Friends will be putting on the first Fall Spectacular Car Show and Trunk or Treat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Parkway Plaza Mall. There will be a costume contest, trunk or treating, awards, a vendor 50/50 raffle, balloon twisting, and face painting.
Cars can register from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and trunk or treat will be from 2 to 4 p.m. The registration fee for vendors is $10 and one donated item, while the care registration fee is $10 and participating in the trunk or treat.
For more information on the Fall Spectacular call 812-568-5941 or 270-213-1195.
Lastly, Warrior Kids will be having a Halloween Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Warrior Martial Arts Academy, 1395 S. Main Street. The entire family is welcome to attend, but preregistration is required.
For more information or to ask how to register, call or text 270-697-3238.
Leading up to Halloween, more events will be taking place.
