Wednesday was April Fool’s Day. But in the age of coronavirus, some people may have been too scared to pull pranks.
And as businesses across the nation feel the pinch, more and more people are facing the reality of loosing their jobs, which is no joking matter. With loss revenues, tenants facing monthly rent fees may be forced with tough choices in the weeks and months ahead.
“We’re working with them on that,” Nikki Robison said Wednesday. The manager of the Hidden Hills Apartments said on the first day of the month, “things have been pretty good so far.”
Robison says she had decided against evicting any tenants before Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order suspending “orders of evictions for residential premises” last week.
But that order left a potential loophole for business owners who rent property. A Madisonville attorney and former mayor had some non-legal advice for commercial landlords about that Wednesday.
“You need to read Gov. Beshear’s executive order,” Will Cox wrote on Facebook. Then “take a deep breath and extend some grace in a difficult time.”
Cox added in an interview that landlords should work with tenants, “especially if they have a good payment history and run a non-life-sustaining business.” Such businesses were closed by the governor last week in the same order that mentioned evictions.
Kentucky is one of many states which have put evictions on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Kentucky Supreme Court has stopped all eviction hearings until Friday, April 10.
“Getting in front of a judge for an eviction hearing would be very, very difficult,” Cox said — perhaps through the end of April, with courthouses largely closed.
Madisonville realtor and landlord Dean Sheets said at his 125 housing units, the number of people being unable to pay April rent is “very few.”
“We’re in a ‘do the right thing’ mode,” Sheets said. He added that evictions right now “would go against my grain and nature.”
Sheets said he “can’t do anything but support” Beshear’s order. And he doubts tenants with jobs and money in the bank will take advantage of him.
“I have faith that people will pay their bills,” Sheets said.
Some apartment complexes have closed their on-site offices as a precaution against COVID-19. Sheets said most of his tenants send checks by mail, anyway.
“We’re working on options for people to pay without leaving their homes,” Sheets said, such as electronic payments.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated in 2018 that Madisonville has 3,405 renter-occupied housing units. The median monthly rent was $727.
