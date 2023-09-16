The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts Chamber Music Series will open on Saturday, Sept. 30, with a classical music performance.
Tenor Daniel McGrew and harpist Parker Ramsay will perform “Forgetful Hearts: Ballads and Songs” at 7 p.m.
McGrew and Ramsay are two of the most promising young artists in classical performance, according to a news release. Each performs across the country and around the world.
The audience will be seated onstage for this collaboration.
The cost is $25 for general admission and students are free. To purchase tickets, visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com, call 270-821-2787, or visit in person. The Glema is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at the Madisonville Community College north campus at 2000 College Drive.
