After months of concern and public notices, Hopkins County finally may have a handle on Hepatitis A.
"We are no longer in outbreak status," Health Department Nurse Supervisor Leslie Allen said late Thursday.
Reports from the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) confirm the county has seen no new Hepatitis A cases since
late October. The number of reported cases stands at 66, with all but one of those occurring this year.
"We've gone more than 50 days," Allen said. "That's the definition for the end of an "outbreak."
The Health Department confirmed there was a Hepatitis A outbreak in April. Since then, director Denise Beach and her staff have led an information campaign that includes vaccinations. Among other places, the shots are offered to people in the drug court program.
"They're working," Lisa Osborne with Pennyroyal Mental Health Services said Thursday. "Our people are getting them regularly."
Allen added the health department also has offered the vaccine at the Salvation Army, parole office and in a rotation at the county jail. In all, more than 1,000 doses have been provided in Hopkins County. "I feel like we've done a really good job," Allen said.
While the number of total cases is unchanged, the number of confirmed Hepatitis A cases has increased this fall. Hopkins County now has 38, up from 32 in late October. Another 17 are listed as "probable," while 11 cases are "suspected."
The state epidemiologist told The Messenger in September that one person had died from the virus in Hopkins County, while 44 people were hospitalized from it.
The number of Hepatitis A cases in Hopkins County has been puzzling, since some surrounding counties have hardly any. Christian County is higher, with 81 confirmed cases. But Muhlenberg and Webster Counties have only six cases each, and Caldwell and McLean Counties have reported none at all.
There's more hopeful health news when it comes to the flu. The most recent posted state report showed Hopkins County had no reported flu cases so far this season.
But not so fast. "We just got our first culture confirmed," Allen said. That lab result puts the official count at one, for a 13-week period from Sunday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Dec. 13.
Almost all of western Kentucky has escaped the flu bug so far. Only nine counties west of Bowling Green have any reported cases, and all of them have fewer than five.
But Allen said statewide, influenza now is considered widespread. "It's in more than half the regions of the state," she said.
The DPH counts 1,622 confirmed flu cases so far this season, resulting in at least four deaths. The number of new weekly cases has jumped sharply since mid-November.
Allen recommended people receive a flu vaccine, and engage in good hand-washing. "Up to the elbow, so it doesn't spread," she said.
