While positive cases of COVID-19 remain steady in Hopkins County, officials are hopeful that booster doses and the new Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11 will help slow the spread locally.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said while the CDC does have information on their website on the booster dose, the Health Department has not received any protocols from the state on when to start administering the shot to those eligible.
“This is Pfizer only, so if someone got Moderna or J&J, there is no booster available for that right now,” she said.
She said once the booster is available, it will be for anyone 65 years and older who is six months removed from their second dose, for anyone 50 to 64 years old who has underlying medical conditions, and for anyone ages 18 to 49 if they have underlying medical conditions or work in health care or an institutional setting.
Once the Health Department does receive protocol information, they will alert the public.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the hospital hopes that once approved, the new Pfizer vaccine and the booster dose will cause a decline in numbers.
“We are hopeful that the Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine in children ages 5-11 will be granted soon so that these vulnerable children can be offered additional protection this winter,” she said.
The hospital reported 40 COVID-19 patients on Monday, with 34 unvaccinated and six vaccinated. In the Critical Care Unit, there were eight COVID-19 patients, with seven unvaccinated and one vaccinated. Quinn said COVID-19 patients make up 34% of the hospital’s total patient population.
The Health Department reported 215 new COVID-19 cases on Monday from the previous week. There have been 187 people who have died from COVID-19 complications in Hopkins County since March of 2020.
Beach said they are seeing about 1/3 of the positive cases are children under the age of 18, while the large majority of the rest are young and middle-aged adults.
Quinn said there has been a slight decline in the number of cases in the hospital, but the weekend numbers were steady.
“We believe we have plateaued at this point, but have yet to experience any significant decline in hospitalizations,” she said. “Part of that can be attributed to the severity of the illness we are seeing this time.”
She said the patients are much sicker, decline rapidly, and remain in the hospital longer than the previous variants.
“When they are discharged home, many are having significant long-term health effects from COVID that they have to deal with,” said Quinn. “Before they had COVID, most of these patients were healthy, working adults.”
If the patients in the hospital received the vaccine, they most likely would not have tested positive for COVID-19, and any breakthrough case would not have ended up in the hospital at all, she said. It is hard on the staff to see patients in the hospital so sick when the vaccine is readily available.
“Misinformation has caused so much distrust in some people taking it,” said Quinn. “Once patients are hospitalized they are often begging for and willing to take anything to help save their lives, but it is often too late for the things we know can prevent this.”
To schedule an appointment with the Health Department for a vaccination, call 270-821-5242 ext 229.
