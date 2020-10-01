Hopkins County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total active cases to 112 with 502 recovered and 38 deaths.
“We are continuing to see an increase in cases,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. at the weekly city-county update on Facebook.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton encouraged residents to continue to wear masks, wash their hands often, avoid large gatherings, and to make sure to social distance and keep good personal responsibility practices.
Dr. Wayne Lipson, medical director at Baptist Health Madisonville, said the COVID-19 numbers are up, but the hospitalization’s have remained in the single digits.
“I think that is a testament to people wearing masks,” Lipson said.
The flu vaccine is now available with Baptist Health offering a drive by clinic on Saturday from 9-2 p.m. at the Clinic Tower, 200 Clinic Drive. The clinic is available for anyone over the age of 9. For children under 9 years old, it is recommended to visit the Urgent Care, 1010 Medical Center Drive, or the child’s pediatrician, said Lipson.
“We recommend everyone to obtain flu vaccine,” he said. “If you protect yourself against one, you are better off.”
Baptist Health is working with the state to start a COVID-19 vaccination program, said Lipson.
“It will be done in tiers,” Lipson said. “There are four different companies that are getting closer and they each have different ways it is stored, but we are preparing.”
Lipson said they are still learning, but compared to where they were in March, it is a 180-degree difference.
The Hopkins County Health Department is still issuing citations for businesses not following a state mandate requiring masks to be worn by employees and customers of businesses in the commonwealth.
The health department recently issued citations to two businesses for their employees not wearing masks or not following the mandate requiring customers to wear masks South Main Diner and Quality Quick #7 were both cited, according to the health department.
In follow-up visits by the health department, the following businesses excelled regarding COVID-19 protocol: Catering and Creations Express 1, Sonic on North Main Street, McDonald’s on North Main Street, Wal-Mart, Arby’s, Swaggy P’s, Taco Bell, Country Cupboard, the YMCA and Wicks’ Well.
