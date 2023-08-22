The Cambridge American Stage Tour will present William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Glema Public Relations Liz Schweizer said this production occurs in a very different world from the Verona the Bard’s fans are familiar with.
“In a futuristic setting in the year 2123, the rival houses of Capulet and Montague fight to survive and gain control over the territory,” she said. “In the midst of such chaos and bloodshed is a tender love story that fights against the odds and shows the beauty that can be found in the most unlikely places and situations.”
CAST has been touring for over two decades as a diverse company of undergraduate and postgraduate students from the east coast of the United States. They have performed at the Glema several times, most recently in the fall of 2014 when they presented Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.
The show is recommended for ages 12 and up. Community members and students ages 12 and up are invited to attend a theatre workshop with the CAST members at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Glema. The workshop will have a special focus on Shakespeare.
Admission is free, and each attendee will receive one complimentary ticket to Thursday evening’s performance.
Tickets for Romeo and Juliet are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They are available at GlemaCenter.org or the ticketing office at 270-821-2787.
