The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library is encouraging a love for books through their book sale and a new outreach program that starts Monday.
Library Adult Collection Development Coordinator Sharon Gibbs said the library has book sales when they have too many books being donated or too many copies of one book.
“It could be books we have taken off of our shelves that we no longer need, or we may have more than one copy of it, and then we take in donations from the community,” she said.
The book sale started on Sept. 1 and will continue until Thursday, Sept. 30. She said people can fill up a bag for $5 or pay $1 per book.
Gibbs said the book sale is a fundraiser for the Hopkins County-Madisonville Friends of the Library, which supports the library. In the past, the book sale has raised anywhere from $800 to $1,000 for the group.
“If there is something we need, maybe I am low on my budget for books because they have purchased books for us before, or it could be a program we are having,” said Gibbs. “We tell them what we need the money for, and if they can, they help us out.”
She said last year the library did not have a book sale or take in any book donations because of COVID-19. She said it is nice that they can have one again.
“There is probably a book for everybody in the book sale, and it is good to see somebody find a book,” said Gibbs.
Shanna Turner, library children and young adult services coordinator, said COVID-19 not only affect the book sale, but also the bookmobile.
“Being the bookmobile librarian, I would normally go to either the nursing homes or someone’s residence and take some materials to them and maybe visit with them a little bit,” she said. “But due to COVID that is out of the question.”
To still reach community members, the library employees decided they would turn the bookmobile into a contactless homebound delivery service.
“We were brainstorming ideas on how we could potentially help those in the community who couldn’t physically get to the library due to medical or physical capabilities,” said Turner. “I can still go to the nursing homes or people’s houses or met them somewhere and just drop a bag of books off and pick up their bag and still offer our outreach services in a different format.”
She said the delivery program starts on Monday because that is the only day she can be away from the front desk to make the stops.
“Even though the library itself is closed, I’ll still be able to come in grab items, check them off on patron’s accounts and go out and about in the community,” said Turner. “The only drawback is if it is Dawson, it will take a little longer to get to.”
Anyone interested in participating in the delivery program can go to the library’s website and fill out the form requesting which books they want to be reserved and where the books can be dropped off.
The check-out period is the same, 21 business days, not including Sundays and Mondays. Turner said if someone finishes the books sooner, they can fill out the form to request another drop-off.
“It is a work in progress, but we are going to see how well it works and hopefully get back in the community,” said Turner.
For more information on the delivery program or the library, visit https://publiclibrary.org/ or call 270-825-2680. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
