What's in a name, you ask?
If you are part of The Wright Group -- a Pikeville-based company and full-service concrete contractor with a variety of related businesses -- everything.
The group has purchased the former Ruby Concrete Co. on North Dempsey Street for $1.5 million as part of a bankruptcy sale, according to Josh Bentley, a vice president with the company. He said the immediate plan is to be operational by Oct. 1, although in a limited capacity.
As part of the announcement, Bentley said "Ruby" will be incorporated into the local company's new name for a couple of reasons -- one, due to the name recognition and history of the previous business that can be traced back to 1869 and, two, the fact that Ruby Wright is the mother of the two Wright sons who now run the operation.
"We are very excited to be in the Madisonville market," said President and CEO Shannon Wright. "For years we have been looking for the right opportunity to bring our businesses to that region.The Ruby Concrete asset acquisition allowed us the perfect opportunity to do so. We look forward to being part of the Madisonville community for years to come."
Ruby Wright Block and Brick will employ up to 10 individuals when fully staffed, according to Bentley. He said two former employees of Ruby Concrete have been hired back, and there is a need for more. Openings exist for an administrative position, up to four laborers/equipment operators, and an additional four to
six truck drivers, said Bentley. Those interested in applying for work can do so by calling 1-800-670-6965 or by emailing a resume to info@wrightconcrete.com.
Kent Waide, the previous owner and president of Ruby Concrete, Madisonville's oldest business at the time, announced it would cease operations in March.
Waide became owner of the company in 2012, taking over for his father, who had begun the process of buying the company in early 1970s. He began working at the company in 1998. Ruby Concrete got its start when John Ruby learned in 1869 that the railroad was coming through Madisonville, and he got the contract to build all of the railroad, which led to the founding of the Ruby Lumber Co.
In 1907, Ruby Lumber Co. built a new store and lumber yard on Railroad St. in Madisonville. Three years later in 1910, they added a finish mill on the property.
Ruby Concrete was started in the 1940s by Clyde Ruby, John Ruby's grandson. In 1965, Ruby Lumber Co. closed and transferred its assets to Ruby Concrete Co.. Clyde Ruby remained as president until the early 1970s when Kent's father, Harry Waide, took over.
At the time of the closing, Waide said the company had fewer than 10 employees. It made concrete blocks, landscaping blocks and pavers for residential and commercial customers. Its concrete blocks were used extensively in the mining industry to build walls in underground mines to direct air flow.
Bentley said The Wright Group also does a lot of work related to the mining industry in addition to other commercial and residential work.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton called the news "exciting."
"Anytime you can get a business like The Wright Group to come to Madisonville, that's good news," he said. "I hated it for Kent when he was forced to close. But this is a good thing for the city. We have a landmark business that's going to be occupied, and they are going to be hiring workers. So that's a very positive thing."
Cotton said he has been playing "phone tag" with representatives with the company and has not officially been able to speak to them, but he said he's eager to have that conversation in the coming days.
"We want to do everything we can to help with their transition to Madisonville," he said.
Wright said the company will serve the block, brick and stone needs of the commercial, residential and industrial markets throughout western Kentucky, Tennessee, southern Indiana and Illinois.
"Our goal with this company is to immediately utilize our synergies with other Wright Group divisions to strengthen sales potential and increase the level of quality control," he said.
This acquisition is the company's latest in the concrete masonry unit production line in Kentucky, according to Wright. They also have a business presence in West Virginia and Ohio.
