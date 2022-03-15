With the grand opening date still slated sometime this summer, progress continues on the hangar project at the Madisonville Regional Airport, despite weather and supply chain issues.
The airport is working in conjunction with the City of Madisonville to get bids on different pieces of this project, which will be more cost effective than bidding the entire hangar out to one contractor.
“The city went to bid, it came in at twice the engineers estimate, so each section will be bid out separately,” Airport Manager Emily Herron said. “It will be significantly cheaper to do it this way, rather than one contractor.”
Bids are expected to be in early next week for the electricians and steel erectors. Plumbing and heating just started this week, along with six inches of rock installed to bring it up to grade. The electricians and steel erectors have been contacted and the city is waiting for the bids to be received.
More information and updates on this project will be released upon receival.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.