Two high profile cases that have been pushed back multiple times are back on the Hopkins County Circuit Court docket for March.
Former Hopkins County teacher and administrator Leonard Lance Menser, who retired from South Hopkins Middle School in 2019, was arrested in August 2020 and charged with five counts of sodomy of a child under the age of 12 and two counts of incest with a victim under the age of 12.
Menser was scheduled to face a jury trial in Dec. 2021, but that was pushed back to Oct. 2022. The trial was again delayed but has now been scheduled to begin on Tuesday March 14.
A second high profile case is now slated to begin a new in March, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Wednesday, March 8. A trial day could be set at that time.
Dennis Stone Jr., 34 of Madisonville, is accused of killing Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville and shooting the toddler she was carrying on Aug. 14, 2020 when a gunman entered the Earlington Ideal Market and opened fire. Merrill and the child were the only ones injured in the shooting. The child recovered, but Merrill succumb to her injuries.
He faces 12 counts of wanton endangerment, a charge of assault and a murder charge. The prosecution has filed to pursue the death penalty for the latter charge.
Stone was originally scheduled to go to trial in Feb. 2022, but that court date was delayed. The case finally appeared in court on Jan. 9, 2023, but after three days of the jury selection process, the prosecution and defense made a joint motion for a mistrial due to a “procedural error.”
