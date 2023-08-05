The Mark of Distinction has changed its name to Gather at the Mark in honor of its new location at 35 N. Main St, the former home of Gather and Blue 21.
Owners Crista and Chris Bugg, along with designer Desi Yoder, celebrated their move on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting at their new location.
“I wouldn’t have gone anywhere else. This was perfect,” said Crista. “It was like God going, ‘what other sign do you need?’ ”
Crista bought out her partner with Mark of Distinction and felt it was best to move locations since her former partner owned that building.
“We needed a fresh start in a new place, and we wanted to expand,” she said. “We had so many ideas that we knew were not going to fit in there.”
The shop takes up the entire building with themes in each room. There is a kid’s room, a men’s room, a beach room, and more. Bugg said they wanted the space to be calm and relaxing, where people can come in just to sit down for a few minutes.
“Every single room, there is a spot to sit,” she said. “If you just want to come in and sit down. I think this was a needed thing. It is not just a store.”
Bugg said they added the men’s room because the last location didn’t have a lot for men. They tried to put more masculine items in that room and some games for them to play while they wait.
“I remember going into a store in Henderson, and it had a table in the back of it with a couple of chairs with checkers, and the guys would go back there to play,” she said.
Bugg said they are looking into offering event space for family reunions, club meetings, Christmas parties, and Sunday school parties.
“That is on the planning stages still,” she said.
The business is still a gift shop and floral design space. Yoder said not much of her part has changed much, except she has more room for flowers.
“I’m not a flower snob. I love all flowers, so you may see a cluster of beautiful purple carnations, which some people would turn their nose at,” she said. “I’ve worked all over the county, and what I have tried to do is bring all the high points and the tools I have equipped myself with.”
Bugg and Yoder said they made the transition in about three weeks with the help of friends, family, and the community.
“There were days where we would have two semi-truck deliveries,” she said. “People from Henderson [helped]. I’ve had people from Hopkinsville come up to help. Some of these people I’ve known 30 years or longer, and others I just met this past year. You reap what you sow. Desi and I like to sow kindness.”
In that transition, they were closed last Wednesday to get ready for a sale on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, of last week. Then they were closed on Monday to get ready for the ribbon cutting on Tuesday.
Yoder said the community came out to help without being asked. She said all kinds of people stopped by to help when they could from friends to the lady who delivers flowers to the business. Yoder said she priced items for them one day.
“Getting to this point was rough, but what God did way outshined the rough,” she said. “I call it a modern-day miracle.”
Gather at the Mark will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Bugg said if those times don’t work, call the business at 270-821-6670, and they can work out a time.
