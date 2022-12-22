While the weather forecast for later today is calling for anything from 2 to 7 inches of snow, beginning between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., its falling temperatures that have meteorologists most concerned.
While the high for today was forecast for the mid-40s, by tonight the temperature is predicted to fall to minus 2 degrees.
Most meteorologists are not predicting freezing rain, which caused massive and wide-spread power outages during the 2009 ice storm, instead they are calling for potential "flash freezing." This is when the sudden temperature drops changes the rain that has fallen during the day to a layer of ice on area roadways, creating potentially unusually hazardous travel conditions.
The temperatures themselves are also expected to reach dangerous levels. While minus 2 degrees is cold enough to freeze water lines and cause dangerous health hazards for those who are outdoors, weather conditions will only make that worse.
“Winds in the 15-20 mile range, with gusts as high as 35-40 miles an hour,” said Michael York, a meteorologist with NWS in Paducah. “That will make it feel a lot colder than the actual temperature.”
With those winds, minus 2 could feel as cold as minus 25.
Temps are expected to start falling as the snowfall moves into the area.
