Staff Report
Students and staff at schools around Hopkins County welcomed veterans and first responders to campus for their annual Heroes Walks on Friday.
Each year, in advance of the Heroes Walk, students from each school raise money for the Patrick Rudd Project by selling paper flags for $1 each. The project works in cooperation with the local Travis Manion Foundation/911 Heroes Run.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.