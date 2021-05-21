The Madisonville Regional Airport will hold a Spring Open House and Fly-in this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. providing entertainment for both pilots and citizens.
The event is free to attend, and will feature local food trucks and vendors and a chance to see what the airport has to offer as far as education from the Madisonville Community College Aviation school, allowing teenagers ages 15 and older to experience the helicopter simulator.
Madisonville Regional Airport Manager Emily Herron said she also expects many different airplanes to fly in.
“The weather forecast looks great, so I hope a lot of people fly in,” she said.
The vendors and food trucks set to come to the event include: Let’s Get Fried food truck, Tee’s and Dee’s food truck, Sweet Treats dessert truck, Hopkins County Tourism, Midsouth Sparkle, Helton Insurance and Clark’s TruValue.
Herron said Mission Aviation Fellowship, which is a non-profit where pilots fly into missionary zones to help people in need, will have entertainment for children such as coloring books, buildable planes and pedal planes.
There will also be giveaways throughout the event.
“We will have a table set up near the vendor area where people can sign their name and be entered into the giveaways,” she said. “Different vendors will have prizes. We will have some things geared towards pilots as well as prizes for other visitors who may not be pilots.”
The Madisonville Regional Airport is located at 162 Airport Road in Madisonville.
