’Tis the season for giving and that is what the Salvation Army needs from the citizens of Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties to reach their fundraising goal of $75,000.
“All of this money stays local,” said Captain Lisa Good, co-commander of the Salvation Army. “It is used all year round, and without this funding things will have to be cut.”
Good said they are about $25,000 behind schedule and currently only have two Red Kettle bell ringers signed up. Pre-pandemic, bell ringers normally numbered 15 to 20 per day. Now, that number is closer to three per day.
Red Kettles are out from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and bell ringers are needed during those times. Good said they prefer people to sign up for two hours shifts at a time.
Thursday, Dec. 24 will be the last day for the Red Kettles and bell ringers, she said. Ringers will be needed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. Red Kettles can be found at Kroger, Market Place, Rural King and several other stores in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.
All funds raised goes back into the community through services for the homeless, providing food, money for utilities, rent, for senior programs and youth programs, said Good.
“We can use these funds locally to help people who are struggling right now due to COVID-19,” said Good.
“It is really important we make the goal to offset some of the expenses that we had for Christmas this year,” said Good.
She said the shelter is open and people are coming in to use the services offered. Normally open 24 hours per day, they do close for a few hours one day a week to deep clean the building and keep people safe from COVID-19.
“We want to take as much precaution as we can,” said Good.
The shelter schedules its closings on the warmest day that week, no matter where it falls to keep people out of the cold as much as possible.
Donations can be dropped off at any Red Kettle location or mailed to the Salvation Army at P.O. Box 489 in Madisonville, Kyentucky or dropped off at the office at 805 McCoy Avenue. If writing a check, Good suggested putting ‘Kettle” in the memo section. To make a donation online, visit https://salvationarmykytn.org/locations/madisonville/. To sign up to ring the bell, call 270-825-3620.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.