Over the last five years, pastor Paul Lovan has volunteered at the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County. This week, he took on a new role — operations manger.
Chairperson of the CFB board, Peggy Phelan, called Lovan a wonderful man of God.
“He loves people, he’s very gracious and caring,” she said. “He’s been a volunteer here in all aspects. He’s stocked, trained volunteers, helped clients. He knows the whole operations.”
But it’s Lovan’s understanding of the ministry that stood out to the board the most, said Phelan.
“He has a heart for this ministry, and he loves Jesus,” she said.
Lovan had several instances of on-the-job training as a volunteer, whenever former director Philip McCoy would go on vacation or was sick, Lovan would fill in.
Now, as the new operations manager Lovan said he is excited to continue helping the community.
“It’s an opportunity to minister to people, and that’s a blessing,” he said. “It seems that the more we give out, the more God puts back in. It’s kind of like, a closed fist can’t receive anything, so we’ve got to be an open hand, giving as well as receiving.”
Lovan said CFB is a place to see people be blessed.
“I enjoy doing it, and so many people come through, and your heart just goes out,” he said. “You do what you can to help the people. You realize that there’s a lot of hurting people out there, and this is an opportunity to minister to people in every area — spiritually, physically and emotionally.”
Being hired during the pandemic has brought about some interesting challenges for CFB, said Lovan.
“There are certainly some limitations, because of the virus we’ve lost probably 90% of our volunteers,” he said. “We have a few here. It’s rewarding, but it’s tiresome at the end of the day.”
Before the coronavirus impacted CFB, they had anywhere from 12 to 15 volunteers at a time. On Monday, they had four volunteers and most of their volunteers are older.
“So, it’s dangerous for them just to be out and about,” she said.
Currently, they are seeking volunteers to help with restocking and filling food boxes for families. Volunteer applicants can come by CFB during their operating hours to pick up an application. After applying, CFB will check their references and call them back if they’ve been selected to begin training.
Lovan said volunteers are safe, as they are not interacting with the public right now, and they use facemasks and gloves.
Several changes are coming to CFB. This week they’ve launched new hours of operation — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays to stock and prepare food boxes.
Phelan said they hope to revert to their regular four days a week schedule once volunteers return.
Starting Wednesday, May 27, they plan on reopening the facility to clients, using their client choice model. Phelan said there would be new guidelines they have to follow.
“They have to come in with a mask or face covering, they’ll have to be willing to wait in a possible line at six-foot distances,” she said. “A volunteer with gloves will have to put everything in their cart, and only one person per household.”
If you’d like to volunteer at CFB, you can visit them between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday to pick up an application.
In addition to CFB, Breaking Break Ministries is hosting its monthly event this Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Founder John McCurry said in a Facebook Live video they are continuing their drive-thru service and will limit the number of volunteers needed for the event. He said if you’d like to be considered for volunteering at this event or upcoming events to contact them at 270-635-0444.
