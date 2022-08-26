The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville is inviting all returning and prospective new volunteers to a training session, Thursday, Sept. 8 starting at 6:30 p.m.
“Volunteers are an essential part of the Glema Center team,” Toby Roberts, Assistant Director/Volunteer Coordinator at the Glema Mahr Center said. “For 30 plus years volunteers have contributed their time and skills to create a welcoming and hospitable environment for patrons. Whether students visiting our venues for the first time on a class field trip, out-of-town visitors here for a concert, or a long-time supporter of the arts, our volunteers set the stage for each patron’s experience. They are the face of the Glema Center. The time they donate here helps us to keep the doors open providing a quality live arts experience that is usually found in much larger cities.”
This season there will be 21 ticketed performances, along with school day matinees, choral festivals, band assessments and many other community events. The volunteers will serve as ticket takers, greeters and ushers. This opportunity is open to anyone who is interested and meets all requirements. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age or 16 and working alongside a guardian or parents.
For more information on the volunteer role, or to RSVP to the September 8 training day please contact Toby Roberts, 270-824-8652 or via email toby.roberts@kctcs.edu.
The office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m to 4p.m. if you would like to stop by person.
