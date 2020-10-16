For the second consecutive year, medical students from the University of Louisville are putting on a 5K race to raise money for the Hopkins County Community Clinic at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Like most things in 2020, there’s a little twist this year as the race will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19.
Participants will receive a package containing an itinerary for the day, a t-shirt and some information about the clinic. They will chose their own 5K course.
“This is a wonderful opportunity during COVID-19 because people can’t travel and get together like they did before,” said Rebecca Bolinger, a third-year medical student in Baptist Health’s rural medicine program in Madisonville.
Bolinger said the theme is Halloween and there will be a costume contest as part of the event. Organizers will be on Facebook throughout the day welcoming participants, doing a live raffle and announcing the costume contest winners.
“It was very successful last year, and we have been able to build on that success this year as well,” said Leeandra Cleaver, another medical student helping with the fundraiser.
Bolinger is one of several third and fourth year medical students studying at Baptist Health through the Trover Scholars Program. The clinic is a big part of what they get to do for the community and fundraisers help the clinic stay afloat.
The money from the event will go towards supporting the clinic, with a goal to purchase a home blood pressure cuff and weight scale for all of their patients to continue to monitor their health conditions.
“It is our way to still reach our patients, even if we can’t meet with them in person and give them those tools at home, that even we need, to continue to monitor their care,” said Cleaver.
Another goal for this fundraiser is to reach out to community members that might need medical help. Due to COVID-19 students have had to stop seeing in-person patients and transition to TeleHealth temporarily.
“It is really important right now that we increase the awareness of our clinic and reach those patients,” said Cleaver.
The clinic is always accepting sponsors and donations to keep it running, even after the race is done.
Registration ends today and is $25, which includes the T-shirt and itinerary. The itinerary can be emailed to participants that register today, so the participants can get started on Saturday morning. The T-shirt will arrive after.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/ Madisonville/ RunforYourLives HopkinsCounty CommunityClinic5k.
For more information about the clinic or to support the Hopkins County Community Clinic, go to their Facebook page or email r0boli01@louisville.edu.
