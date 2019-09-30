The American Civil Liberties Union has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a Kentucky abortion law that requires doctors to perform an ultrasound of the fetus and attempt to show it, describe it and play an audio of the heartbeat to the patient prior to the procedure.
"This sort of extreme political interference in the doctor-patient relationship has no place in the exam room," said Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project.
The 2017 law is among half a dozen laws aimed at restricting or eliminating abortion in Kentucky passed in recent years by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin, an anti-abortion Republican who is seeking a second term.
Four laws were enacted this year including a bill that bans abortion once fetal cardiac activity can be detected, usually about six weeks into a pregnancy, and another bill banning abortion for reasons of the race, gender or disability of the fetus. Both have been temporarily blocked by pending court challenges.
In May, U.S. District Judge Joseph McKinley struck down a 2018 Kentucky law banning an abortion procedure commonly performed after the 14th week of pregnancy. The Bevin administration has appealed the ruling.
Republican leaders during the 2019 legislative session expected some of the laws to face legal challenges. But they said they hoped to make Kentucky among states bringing cases before the Supreme Court, now considered more conservative, in hopes of overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.
Kentucky's ultrasound law, which requires the doctor to present and describe the fetal image to the patient even if she refuses to look or listen, was struck down as unconstitutional in 2017 by U.S. District Judge David Hale.
Hale said the law forced doctors to provide information regardless of whether they found it medically appropriate for women in vulnerable situations.
But it was upheld this year by a three-judge panel with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on a 2-1 vote following an appeal from the Bevin administration. Judge John Bush of Louisville wrote the majority opinion upholding the law known as House Bill 2.
"We hold that HB 2 provides relevant information," wrote Bush, an appointee of President Donald Trump. "The information conveyed by an ultrasound image, its description and the audible beating fetal heart gives a patient a greater knowledge of the unborn life inside her. This also inherently provides the patient with more knowledge about the effect of an abortion procedure: it shows her what or whom she is consenting to terminate."
Bevin hailed the decision then as "a major, pro-life legal victory."
On Thursday, Bevin spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn said the governor had "tirelessly fought to protect the unborn by tackling every baseless legal challenge levied by the ACLU."
"The Sixth Circuit strongly and correctly ruled in our favor, and it is doubtful the Supreme Court will take the case," she said. "But, if they do, Gov. Bevin is ready to defend it.”
But in a blistering dissent to the 6th Circuit decision, Judge Bernice Bouie Donald, a Tennessee native appointed to the appeals court by former President Barack Obama, said she found the reasoning to be deeply flawed and a setback for the freedom of physicians and their patients.
"I am gravely concerned with the precedent the majority creates today," she said. "Its decision opens the floodgates to states in this Circuit to manipulate doctor-patient discourse solely for ideological reasons."
The ACLU, in its petition to the Supreme Court asking it to overturn the 6th Circuit decision, said rather than providing "informed consent," the law puts both patient and doctor in an extremely distressing situation.
"As a result of this law, while the patient is half-naked on the exam table with her feet in stirrups, usually with an ultrasound probe inside her vagina, the physician has to keep talking to her, showing her images and describing them, even as she tries to close her eyes and cover her ears to avoid the speech," the petition said. "The commonwealth characterizes this as part of “informed consent,” but it is not."
The ACLU said the 6th Circuit ruling conflicts with an earlier decision by the 4th Circuit appeals court striking down a virtually identical ultrasound abortion law.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.