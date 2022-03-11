Madisonville Community College offers continuing education courses to anyone who wants to learn more in their field. Classes are coming up for those who need to renew for master or journeyman electrician, master or journeyman HVAC, and in plumbing.
Workforce Development Liaison Casey Young said there is still room in their last couple of classes for the spring for anyone who needs to renew their license.
“They can usually get those on an entire Saturday rather than having to do multiple Saturdays,” she said.
The next class for license renewal is for electrical contractors, HVAC, and plumbing from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 19 and for master electricians from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 19. There are also plumbing courses offered from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 23.
“If they are interested in signing up, they can call us here at the Workforce Solutions office, and we would be happy to take their information and get them signed up for the class,” said Young.
April is the last class of the spring semester, but more will be coming up in the fall, she said.
“We would encourage anybody who needs to come through and renew to come see us, and we will be happy to assist in any way we can,” said Young.
Along with continuing education, the college also offers Community Education, where they offer a variety of classes in art to computer skills.
“If there is a specific program you want to learn, we have those available too,” said Young.
These programs are a great way for adults to continue learning and keep up to date on their field of knowledge, she said.
“It is a great opportunity,” said Young.
For more information or to inquire about signing up for the class, call Workforce Solutions at 270-824-8658.
