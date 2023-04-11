Working with Billy Wilkerson of Simpson County, an expert in ground penetrating radar, the Hopkins County Genealogic Society has discovered what is believed to be a mass African American grave site in the area of Barnsley believed to house the bodies of victims of the Spanish Flu.

Theresa Ray, the cemetery board chairman, said they met with Wilkerson when the group visited the Simpson County Historical Society & History Center and viewed what Wilkerson had uncovered using Ground Penetrating Radar.

