Working with Billy Wilkerson of Simpson County, an expert in ground penetrating radar, the Hopkins County Genealogic Society has discovered what is believed to be a mass African American grave site in the area of Barnsley believed to house the bodies of victims of the Spanish Flu.
Theresa Ray, the cemetery board chairman, said they met with Wilkerson when the group visited the Simpson County Historical Society & History Center and viewed what Wilkerson had uncovered using Ground Penetrating Radar.
“We told him that the Hopkins County Cemetery Board had determined a high probability of a Mass Grave in Barnsley Cemetery,” she said.
The cemetery is off Bell’s Crossing Road on Old 41 between Earlington and Mortons Gap. The genealogical society found from early death records that this cemetery was called the Earlington Colored Cemetery.
“Earlington African Americans who died from the 1918-1919 Pandemic Spanish Flu were buried in Barnsley Cemetery,” said Ray.
Before calling Wilkerson to come down, the genealogical society decided they would narrow down the search since Barnsley is large and there are numerous depressions. Ray said Mike Groves offered to help by witching flat areas around Barnsley Cemetery. They found an area that was witched solid on a ridge in the cemetery.
Last week, Wilkerson brought the Ground Penetrating Radar to Barnsley to confirm the burial sites the genealogical society had found. Wilkerson met Cemetery Board members Debbie Gibbons and Theresa Ray and cemetery board volunteers Bobby Gibbons and Mike Groves.
“Billy was able to confirm that, in his opinion, this site 18½’x13’ dug 6’ deep is our Mass Grave,” said Ray. “We plan to mark it off as we did the Mass Grave in Oakwood Cemetery.”
She said the genealogical society had contacted the Kentucky African American Heritage Commission for assistance in documenting the mass grave and honoring those who are interred there.
A rededication service is being planned to honor those buried in the mass grave.
