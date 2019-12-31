Madisonville Police are investigating the second Friday night business robbery in as many weekends. The latest one occurred only four blocks from the first one.
A police statement says two people held up the Sunoco station at West Noel St. and Murray Street around 11:40 p.m. Friday. They demanded money from the attendant, with one of the two holding a handgun.
"We're reviewing camera footage, both from the gas station and the surrounding area," Major Andrew Rush said Monday. He said the suspects are "believed to be males" and wore all dark clothing.
The police statement said the robbers took "various tobacco products," as well as money from the cash register. No one was injured.
The stickup came one week after a Dollar General store at 925 West Noel was robbed. Only one person was involved in that robbery.
"At this point, we don't have any indication that the two are connected," Rush said. "They're similar."
People with information about either robbery are asked to call Madisonville Police detectives at 270-821-1720. They also can call Hopkins County Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111 or leave an anonymous tip at HopkinsCountyCrimeStoppers.com.
