With just weeks left in the current school calendar, the Hopkins County School District is preparing for a new year with kindergarten registration starting on Monday.
April Devine, director of pupil personnel for the district, said registration will take place through Friday.
“Registration is for any new kindergarten student who may have been at a private facility or did not attend preschool last year,” she said.
Any child who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1 can enroll in kindergarten, and any child who will be 6 years old by Aug. 1 must enroll in kindergarten, she said.
Any preschool students already attending a Hopkins County elementary school is already in the infinite campus system, so all parents need to do if this is the case is register for a parent portal account through the district’s website under the parent tab.
“Our director of early childhood and elementary education, Jennifer Luttrell, sent home a letter with all of those students so their parents would know that is what they are supposed to do,” said Devine.
New kindergarten students must present proof of age with a certified birth certificate or other reliable proof of age, they must have an up-to-date Kentucky certificate of immunization, have a preventative health care exam, have a Kentucky school eye exam and have a dental screening or examination documented on the Kentucky Dental Screening Form.
Devine does advise everyone, whether they have a preschooler attending a Hopkins County School elementary or not, to visit the district website because there are a lot of instructions and step-by-step guidelines for parents.
“That will be the first place they would want to look before they do anything on Monday,” she said.
A document will be on the website by Monday that parents can use to guide them through the application process, she said.
“That document will also contain the phone numbers for all of the schools, and it will also provide email addresses so they can email the attendance clerks at the schools,” said Devine.
Kindergarten registration forms and information will be up on the district’s website on Monday, visit www.hopkins.kyschools.us. New kindergarten students must register online as there will be no registering by phone.
Devine said if anyone has problems with the forms to contact the student’s school directly. If parents have trouble getting through to someone at the school, they can reach out to someone at the district level, she said.
Preschool registration is also open until Friday. The preschool program is geared toward students who will turn 3 or 4-years-old on or before Aug. 1.
Any 4-year-old whose family income meets the “at-risk” eligibility and any 3 and 4-year-olds who have a developmental delay or educational disability can apply.
When registering, parents must present proof of the child’s age with a certified birth certificate or other reliable proof and show proof of family income with a check stub, W-2 or tax return, she said. The child must have an up-to-date Kentucky Certificate of Immunization, have a preventative health care exam and have a Kentucky school eye exam.
The registration form is a Google form that collects the person’s email address so the school can contact them. It also allows parents to upload any of the required documents.
To register, visit https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/ and click on the preschool registration link, then chose 3-year-old or 4-year-old registration. Registration must be completed online, there will be no registration by phone.
For questions, contact Luttrell at 270-825-6000.
