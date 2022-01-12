Since many industries have become automated, residents in rural communities have needed to find new jobs.
Codefi started a Code Labs program to help teach adults how to code and to use other web developer programs. The deadline to apply for the program is Monday.
Economic Development Corporation President Ray Hagerman lauded the project as “transformational as we seek to help local residents transition to new careers, keep young high school graduates at home, or recruit new or former residents to Madisonville to work in technology-related jobs in many industries.”
Code Labs is a local tech education and on-the-job training program that provides a full-stack web developers program to adults in rural communities. The program provides the skills, practical experience, and job readiness to prepare graduates for high-salary, high-quality entry-level software developer jobs.
No prior experience is necessary and scholarships are available to those admitted to the program.
Codefi and partners were awarded nearly $1.7 million by the Department of Labor and Delta Regional Authority last year to expand the successful Code Labs program into nine communities in the southern Missouri and west Kentucky area over the next three years.
The nine communities that will benefit from the program are Cape, Perryville, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff, and West Plains in Missouri; and in Kentucky, it will be Paducah, Hopkinsville, Madisonville, and Murray.
Dr. James Stapleton, co-founder of Codefi said most rural regions haven’t benefited from the digital economy as cities have.
“The industries that have historically provided career opportunities like agriculture, manufacturing, and mining have become automated and have eliminated many of the jobs our middle class was built on,” he said.
After applying, individuals must complete an Intro to HTML course that takes roughly 10 to 15 hours. They will then have a phone interview with a Code Labs Program Manager to learn more about aspirations and reasons for applying.
Once accepted to the program, participants gain access to support including a code coach that leads face-to-face learning, coaches who offer virtual office hours throughout the week, a communication platform with everyone in the cohort, and access as a member of the Rural Source National Employment Network.
The program is designed to be rigorous, and those who need to keep a full-time job need to keep the amount of work needed to complete the program in mind when applying.
“Though it’s recommended at least 20 hours a week are dedicated to learning,” according to a news release. “The commitment can prove to be worthwhile.”
The program will be at the Kentucky Innovation Station, 38 West Arch Street, and will include as many as 24 participants. Graduates will be ready for local or remote employment among a variety of employers at high wages.
Chris Carnell, a co-founder of Codefi, said they have seen hundreds of people go through the program and earn over $1.5 million in new wages annually because of the new jobs.
“Not only is this a good investment for our community, but the impact it has on individuals is tremendous,” he said.
For more information on Code Labs, visit codefiworks.com/codelabs or email Rachel at rachel@codefiworks.com.
