The Woman’s Club of Madisonville hosted their TreeMendous Auction event this past Thursday evening at The Ballard Convention Center, in Madisonville, boasting hundreds of women in attendance to support a good cause.
Silent auction items in the way of baked goods ranged from decorative plates covered in fudge and cupcakes, Derby pie, strawberry cake and chocolate chip cookies to Italian sweet cream cake, pistachio cake, to home décor pieces, pillows, bottles of bourbon, wine and much more.
