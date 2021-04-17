With a desire to make Madisonville a better place for generations to come, Dr. Jack and Beverly Hamman donated the Circle of Peace statue to Mahr Park Arboretum Friday afternoon.
The statue was unveiled in front of a large crowd at the park and shows five children holding hands in a ring with a space open.
“There is an empty space to complete the circle, and so we hope that every child will want to have their picture made to remind them of a special time and a special day at the park,” said Jack.
The Hammans first saw the statue in New Mexico about 30 years ago and thought it would be wonderful to have it in a playground.
“Of course, it was beyond our financial reach at that time because we are talking about 30 years ago,” said Jack.
Beverly saw the statue again at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville and decided it was time to figure out how to bring it home.
Beverly said there are only going to be 50 of the statues created then the mold will be destroyed. She said Madisonville’s statue is number 29.
The statue was created by Gary Lee Price to represent children from all walks of life playing with each other. The children are in a circle to represent the continuum of humanity, and they are clasping hands to represent the interaction and cooperation of humanity.
In his written explanation, Price said the empty space was created so someone else can complete the circle.
“Each and every person is a vital element in this wonderful circle of life,” he said.
Park Director Ashton Robinson said if it was not for the Hammans’ generosity and kindness, the park would not be where it is today.
“I am very thankful for supporters such as Jack and Bev,” she said.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said the statue is the perfect piece to represent the kindness and generosity of the Hammans.
“It is a true testament of the character that they both encompass,” he said. “They truly live out making sure they leave things better than when they found them.”
Jack said they donated the statue to the park without any restrictions on where it had to be placed other than in a prominent position. The nature play area was under construction and it was decided to place it at the new play area.
“What better place to have it then as the entrance to the playground,” said Jack.
Robinson is hopeful the nature play area — which is being created out of all-natural Douglas Fir wood — will be completed by summer.
“It is going to offer a safe spot for children to play and make it feel like they are outdoors and in the woods,” said Robinson, adding there will be different sensory options for the kids to explore, things they can touch, smell and interact with.
“It is something I have never seen personally, so to be able to have this in Madisonville is just amazing,” said Robinson.
Funding for the play area came from the Community Improvement Foundation, The Mahr Charitable Trust, anonymous donors in the community and the Hopkins County Tourism.
