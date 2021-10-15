The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will be getting some representation at the state level after President Libby Spencer began serving a term on the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives Board as of Oct. 1.
Spencer said serving on the board is an opportunity for some of the largest chambers from across Kentucky to band together to make a difference in the state, especially around advocacy and sharing resources.
“It is really just an opportunity for us to bring opportunities, whether that is economic development, whether that is chamber related, whether that is small business, it is an opportunity to bring lots of those resources to Hopkins County when they otherwise may not have,” she said.
The resources she mentioned help not only the local chamber members, but the community at large.
“When the community succeeds, I think our members succeed and vice versa,” said Spencer.
Cameron Edwards, the 2021 chairman of the chamber Board of Directors, said it is exciting to have Hopkins County represented on the board.
“It ensures that Hopkins County has a voice and a seat at the table,” he said. “The board appointment will certainly benefit our community beyond Libby’s four-year term.”
According to a news release, Spencer started her career at the chamber in February 2020 and has grown membership and benefits in the region.
“Libby is a mentor to many of her colleagues in our state,” said KCCE Executive Director Amy Cloud in a news release. “She is a great leader and advocates for the chamber industry, and I look forward to having her serving this association.”
Spencer said someone has to be nominated to serve on the board, and she was surprised to be nominated for the board.
“I honestly had no idea I was nominated until I got the phone call,” she said.
Spencer’s term will last for four years and will be from Oct. 1 to September 30. She said that is the executive board’s fiscal year.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives is an organization that provides professional development and continuing educations opportunities for local chambers of commerce, their staff, and volunteers. KCCE strives to provide assistance, resources, and grassroots advocacy to all chambers across the state.
