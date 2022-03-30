The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight-to-enhanced risk of severe weather for the Pennyrile region starting this evening and early overnight. The enhanced risk covers Marion, Salem, up to Dawson Springs down to Murray and Mayfield. All other areas of coverage are considered a slight risk area, including the Madisonville area.
The main concern will be damaging winds and potential isolated tornadoes. Heavy rainfall and lightning are also hazards with these storms that develop.
According to the Hopkins County Weather Center, “While the bigger concern will stay down south into Dixie, there is some concern with the extreme winds in our area. We will be watching this situation for you and bring you the very latest.”
The temps will be unseasonably low as they drop into the upper 30s here in Madisonville.
“We are watching the potential for severe weather across the Pennyrile region late afternoon and evening. There is some concern for what we call a QLCS, or Quasi-Linear Convective System to sweep through the area,” said David Fugate, forecaster for Hopkins County Weather. “It is encouraged that everyone pays attention to the weather in case a warning is issued for their area as isolated tornadoes are possible.”
