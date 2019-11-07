Back in Time

Messenger file photo

These students were likely getting a lesson in civics from their guest speaker on this day at school. Former Madisonville Mayor Bill Cox had the attention of the students in the file photo from The Messenger's archives, regardless the subject matter. A day after the commonwealth's highly-contested race for governor, this photo felt timely. Cox, himself, was once on the ballot for lieutenant governor in Kentucky.

