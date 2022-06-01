Last week at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville, local Eagle Scout, Ethan Springer, completed his special project which he is hopeful will bring huge impact to not only the park, but its environment and those who come to see it.
“Late winter, Ethan Springer, a local Boy Scout reached out to me about completing his Eagle Scout project at Mahr Park Arboretum. I was thrilled that he wanted to be a part of the Mahr legacy and he wanted to do a special project. He decided on the outdoor classroom, and we were so happy to work with Ethan on this project. To see him grow and learn from the start to finish is rewarding,” Ashton Robinson, Mahr Park director said.
The project had many helping hands, and according to Robinson, the natural wood and materials that were used fits Mahr Park’s aesthetics nicely.
“We want the community to bring their classrooms into this space to present and use.”
The completed project is located in the pollinator garden, which is a 7-acre area within the Arboretum that is home to abundant native plants, bees, butterflies, deer, and other wildlife, it shares a border with Lake Pee Wee and is a perfect area to learn and grow in. It is so important to get outside and connect to nature.
For more information feel free to visit Mahr Park or reach out to Ashton Robinson directly.
