Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Amanda Davenport, 37, of Louisville, was charged Tuesday with fraudulent use of a credit card under $500 within a six month period and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Cornelius Mackey, 49, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to or improper signal, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
William Liles, 52, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Michelle Smothers, 38, of Earlington, was charged Monday with falsely reporting an incident.
Michael Carter, 35, of Russellville, was charged Tuesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Nicholas Hollenbach, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Danilo Leiva, 37, of Bowling Green, was charged Tuesday with driving on DUI suspended license, failure on non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and no registration plates.
Dylan McGregor, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
