Grab the kids and head to the Kentucky Movers and Makers space located at 130 N. Seminary St., in Madisonville, Friday, February 25, to create your family shield. Snacks, history and crafting creates a fun Friday night out for the family.
Join Kim Hardesty who will be talking about the history of Heraldry, also known as the coat of arms, and how it is used today. After learning about heraldry, families will create their very own family shield. Similar to a trademark, the family shield represents what is important in your life and your family, based on hobbies, personalities, character traits and values.
Tickets are on sale now, and are required for the event. The cost is $35 per family and includes snacks and supplies to create the family shield together. This event is great for families with children in grade school or higher.
To purchase tickets to the event visit, https://tinyurl.com/4s54ycdx
To see other upcoming classes and events at the Kentucky Movers and Makers space, visit www.kentuckymoversandmakers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.