The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will have an information and training session at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer.
Toby Roberts, the assistant director and volunteer coordinator, said volunteers are an essential part of the Glema Center team.
“For more than 30 years, volunteers have contributed their time and skills to create a welcoming and hospitable environment for patrons,” he said. They are the face of the Glema Center. The time they donate here helps us to continue providing a quality live art experience that is usually found in much larger cities.”
Volunteers typically serve as greeters, ticket takers, and ushers. They are welcome to attend every event of the season but are not expected to.
The Glema Center’s 2023-2024 season, spanning from September to July, includes 24 ticketed performances along with School Day Matinees, choral festivals, band assessments, and other community events.
Individuals, families, friends, social clubs, and civic organizations are encouraged to consider volunteering.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, or 16 and working alongside a guardian.
For more information about volunteering or RSVP for the training session, contact Toby Roberts at 270-821-2787, Toby.Roberts@kctcs.edu, or stop by the office between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
