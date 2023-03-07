Birthed by the Leadership Hopkins County Group, The StoryWalk project will be taking place, March 25, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville.
The group consists of six community leaders from the county who were given tasks, a specific budget, and asked to plan a project that would be beneficial to our local community.
According to Jennifer Daves, PR Director for the City of Madisonville, the mobile StoryWalk is going to be held at multiple parks and other destinations.
“StoryWalk is a portable storyboard system and will feature a book on display for families to read while walking the trails,” Daves said. “This version of the StoryWalk Project is mobile so it will feature new stories as it travels to different destinations and events within Hopkins County throughout the year.”
Each installment will be offered as a free activity for the public during the normal hours of the host park. Leadership Hopkins County Group members share that they are excited for the community to take advantage of this experience and explore all the beautiful natural settings in Hopkins County.
Katie Beeny — Director of Youth Service Hopkins County Family YMCA
Amanda Dame — Hopkins County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent
Jennifer Daves -Public Relations Director for the City of Madisonville
Dr. Ann Elkins -Director of Human Resources for Hopkins County Schools
Nicholas Foster — IT Technician for the City of Madisonville
Stephanie Franklin — Product Development/TCS Manager Filtration and Performance for Ahlstrom
“We are so excited to see this StoryWalk project come to life,” Dr. Ann Elkins said. “Our hope is that this opportunity will promote reading, wellness, and strong family connections for the children of Hopkins County.”
“The story walk project will be a great resource for families to use throughout the year. It will allow families the opportunity to get outside, exercise, and explore our community while reading and spending time together,” Amanda Dame.
“I’m excited about this project because it is such a great mix of early childhood literacy and natural exploration,”Stephanie Mulligan said. “I think it will be a great compliment to our community’s outstanding park system.”
“I am excited to see our families and visitors of Hopkins County see this StoryWalk used in various ways. This is just another example of how we as a community want to show off our quality of life here in our community,” Nicholas L. Foster.
“Our Leadership Hopkins County group has worked so hard to present the children in our community with an exciting new experience. They can get out into nature and deepen their love of children’s literature,” Katie Beeny said. “I can’t wait to see how this project will blossom in the future.”
The first installment of the StoryWalk Project will be launched at Mahr Park Arboretum, 55 Mahr Park Dr. in Madisonville. Daves says that they are still finalizing plans for what book will be featured.
