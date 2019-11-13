Back in Time

This band went all out in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives. With no clear school logos, it's impossible to say for sure which school band this was, but if we had to guess, we'd lean toward the Marching Maroons. The kilts are not the normal attire for any local marching bands, but if you recognize any of these faces or the occasion, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
