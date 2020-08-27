Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton quickly handled a varied agenda during the weekly Madisonville-Hopkins County COVID-19 update Wednesday, before handing the reigns off to Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby and County Clerk Keenan Cloern.
Cotton and Whitfield provided updated weekly totals for COVID-19, which rose to 484 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, an increase of 36 from last week. Of those, 377 have fully recovered leaving 72 active cases in the county. That is an increase of 15 since last Wednesday.
The duo also urged all residents to complete the 2020 U.S. Census, which is due by the end of September.
“This will affect all grants and funding coming into our community from the state and federal government for the next 10 years,” Cotton said. “Even the CARES money we’re getting is based on census numbers.”
Cotton and Whitfield then issued a joint city-county resolution proclaiming Wednesday, Aug. 26 as “Overdose Awareness Day” in Hopkins County.
“In Kentucky, we have a real problem with opioid and drug overdoses,” said Whitfield. “I’d say there is not a family in this county who has not been touched by addition. It’s a terrible disease, and it has taken its toll.”
Cotton added that his family had recently experienced a loss due to overdose.
“My wife and I are foster parents,” he said. “We had a young lady who lived with us for a little while. She’d gotten older. Had two kids. She was doing well and getting her life squared away. Then, in the last couple of years, she overdoses and passed away, leaving two beautiful children.”
The pair urged anyone who had a problem with addiction or had been touched by addiction to call the national help line at 1-800-662-HELP.
Ashby and Cloern finished up the meeting, which airs live weekly on the city’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.
Ashby addressed Hopkins County School’s plan for returning students to classes.
“We are really asking the community and our students to please follow the guidelines and work with us,” she said. “When our board first made the decision to start the year with non-traditional instruction (NTI), we saw a tremendous outpouring from our community. They were ready. They wanted to go back.”
Early this week the district changed gears, planning instead to start school under a new plan that has students working virtually from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, and then beginning hybrid in-person instruction on Sept. 15.
The initial phase will include students working in the revamped Skills Day program over the internet, with occasional video conferences with their students. Kindergarten teachers will be setting up one-at-a-time meetings with students and parents to show them the classroom and get them ready for in-person learning.
Students with internet connectivity problems will also be allowed limited access to the school to complete work, but should reach out to school administration to schedule a visit.
The week of Sept. 8-11, schools will begin “soft openings,” which will allow about 25% of students signed up for in-person classes to spend a limited amount of time in the classroom. While there, they will go over safety procedures and get students used to what school will look like during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“Those days are very important,” she said. “We are asking that all of our students who have signed up for in-person classes participate. If you have questions we ask you to reach out to your school.”
Beginning on Sept. 14, students will begin hybrid instruction. Only 30% of the student body registered for remote learning from home.
“The lower percentage of lower remote learning causes a higher percentage of in-person learning,” Ashby explained. “The higher that percentage, the more we will be asking students to wear masks and work on social distancing.”
She added that if anyone chooses to change to remote learning once in-person classes begin, they can still do so by calling 270-825-6000.
“The only time you can come out of remote learning is at the end of the trimester,” Ashby said. “But you can join remote learning at any time.”
In-person classes will continue until fall break, and students will then attend two weeks of NTI learning after fall break before resuming in-person classes.
Cloern then reminded viewers of the plan for the upcoming election, which will feature drive-through voting, mobile voting sites, expanded early voting, mail-in voting and seven voting centers.
Voters will have 18 days to vote through early voting, which will last from Oct. 13-31.
Instead of the one polling place the county had for the primary in June, Cloern plans to have seven centers open in November — one in each magisterial district.
Normally, Hopkins County has 50 precincts open for election day, but Cloern said a decline in the number of poll workers during COVID-19 has taken that option off the table.
Those wishing to vote with a mail-in absentee ballot have until Oct. 9 to request a ballot from: govoteky.com/.
Voters should be aware that once they request an absentee ballot from the site, they cannot vote in person unless the voter does not receive their requested ballot by Oct. 28, according to Cloern.
The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.
