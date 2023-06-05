Two Hopkins County men were arrested on Sunday after Madisonville Police say they were involved in a shots fired incident at Cross Creek Apartments in Madisonville, the same apartment complex where Terrence Minor Jr. was shot and killed in February.

Officers were called to the apartment complex on Island Ford Road in response to calls about shots being fired at that location. Witnesses gave a description of the vehicle and the shooter, which officers say helped them to identify the suspects.

