Two Hopkins County men were arrested on Sunday after Madisonville Police say they were involved in a shots fired incident at Cross Creek Apartments in Madisonville, the same apartment complex where Terrence Minor Jr. was shot and killed in February.
Officers were called to the apartment complex on Island Ford Road in response to calls about shots being fired at that location. Witnesses gave a description of the vehicle and the shooter, which officers say helped them to identify the suspects.
The owner of the vehicle, Dustin Ellis, 22 of Nortonville, and Ricky Horton, 24 of Madisonville, were located and taken into custody. Police say both men had ties to multiple individuals at the apartment complex.
At the time of the arrest, officers say that both men were highly intoxicated.
A search of Ellis vehicle allegedly uncovered a stolen semi-automatic pistol, a 9mm handgun, multiple magazines and an assortment of ammunition.
Ellis was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property (firearm.)
Horton was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Police say the motivation behind the discharge of the firearm was unclear at the time of the arrest, but the investigation was ongoing. No one was injured during the shooting and no property damage was reported.
