An early morning lightning strike at a Madisonville business proved costly on Sunday, according to the Madisonville Fire Department, causing roughly $25,000 in damages and losses.
Officials say that when a thunderstorm passed over Madisonville at around 8 a.m., a 12,000-gallon storage tank at Max T. Arnold and Sons LLC Fuels and Lubricants on Anton Road took a direct lightning strike. At that same time, a home located across the road reported a large metal pipe crashing through one of the front windows of the residence.
There were no reported injuries at Max T. Arnold and Sons or the residence.
Following the strike, MFD reports that the fuel storage tank began holding an excessive amount of heat, resulting in fire fighters being dispatch to the location. The fire department was on the scene within five minutes
Madisonville Deputy Chief Administrator Brad Long reported that the lightening strike damaged the storage tank beyond repair. Replacement cost is estimated at around $15,000. The 5,000 gallons of methanol stored inside the tank is no longer usable. It is valued at around $10,000 for a total estimated damage of around $25,000.
