Traffic was impacted briefly Monday following an early-afternoon accident on I-69 near Madisonville.
Various police and first-responders were on the scene of a crash in the northbound lane of the interstate near mile-marker 116 about 1 p.m. after a Chevy truck pulling a trailer overturned and flipped.
The identity nor the condition of the driver of the vehicle were immediately known. Madisonville police, Hopkins County Sheriff's deputies and the Madisonville Fire Department responded to the accident.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.