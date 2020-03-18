During this time of uncertainty, Hopkins County Schools is trying to live out its mission — to unite as one team to learn and inspire by delivering necessities to families, said Earlington Elementary School principal Wendy Mitchell.
“Our most basic need we can meet is food,” she said. “We’re concerned about their education, and we’re concerned about filling this void with academic skills, but ultimately for our whole community’s well-being, we’re concerned that everyone has their basic needs met during this time of great trial for us.”
Earlington is one of eight sites delivering food as part of the Hopkins County Lunch Program. The district fed 1,136 students breakfast and 1,176 lunch Tuesday. Today, along with the eight sites, buses are delivering food throughout the county to serve more meals.
On a regular school day, the district feeds nearly 4,600 students. The district director of child nutrition, Marci Cox, said even in this unprecedented time, they pursue their mission to provide meals to students.
“This is our mission, there’s not one of us, whether we’re in the kitchen or working at one of the schools, we know how important this is to all of our kids,” she said. “We know we are doing the best we can to get more meals out there, and we’re going to keep working on that.”
Cox said they prepared nearly 1,800 meals for today, and they expect to provide more in the coming days through the buses.
“We will do the very best we can to fulfill needs, as it is ever-changing,” she said. “As we find more households we need to service, we are going to get those meals out.”
The district office has provided a list with a schedule and locations buses are delivering on its Facebook page and website. They request if you still need location service assistance, to call the district’s call center.
Tuesday, the call center received 154 calls in its four hours of operation, and 122 meals were delivered because of phone requests, said a district representative.
“They asked about site locations and times. They also asked, if they have students that may be home alone if we can get food delivered to them. Or, students’ families may have one or no vehicle, and if we can get food delivered to their home,” said Jennifer Luttrell, director of early education after taking calls in the center. “Of course, we’ve accommodated all of those folks and got food to them.”
Along with food, families that don’t have access to the internet, whether through smartphones, tablets or computers, can pick up packets for their student’s SKILLS days assignments at meal pick-up sites.
“Anybody that needs additional supports in getting packets or information regarding SKILLS days can contact their schools,” Luttrell said. “We’re accommodating families on an individual basis and helping them meet their needs, whether that be a printed packet, helping them access that on their phone or whatever that may be. Our staff is ready and available to help them.”
The eight meal pick-up sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meal sites are located at Browning Springs, Earlington Elementary, Grapevine Elementary, Hopkins County Central High School, James Madison, Pride Elementary, Southside Elementary, West Broadway Elementary, West Hopkins, and the Christian Food Bank.
The YMCA will provide meals on a mobile route on the following schedule: St. Charles, 1:45-2 p.m.; and in the Dawson Springs area, Clarkdale, 2:30-2:50 p.m.; Park, 2:55-3:10 p.m.; Belmont, 3:15-3:30 p.m.; Rosedale, 3:35-3:50 p.m.; Dawson School, 4-5 p.m.
To find out bus routes and times in your area, visit the district’s Facebook page. If you have any questions regarding SKILLS days or meal service locations, contact the district at 270-825-6000 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
