More charges have been announced following an assault Sunday night in the mall parking lot, the Madisonville Police Department announced Friday in a news release.
The incident started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when Triston E. Short, 19, Lewisburg, and a group of young men met in the Dollar Tree parking lot at Parkway Plaza Mall to fight, Maj. Andy Rush, public information officer for MPD, said in the release. Once Short fell on the ground during the fight, several other boys and young men stepped in and hit, kicked and punched Short. The fight was caught on video and circulated over social media.
Once police arrived, officers talked with Short, who was on the ground and injured, and others at the scene, Rush said. Short was transported by ambulance to the hospital and then taken by helicopter to another facility. He was released with “minor lasting injuries,” the release states.
Seen kicking Short in the video, police say, is Edward K. Brown, 20, Greenville, who was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree assault. He was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
A juvenile was also charged with second-degree disorderly conduct for his alleged role in the fight.
Police have now charged others in connection to the crime.
On Thursday, Ricky A. Horton, 21, was charged with fourth-degree assault, and Short faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct.
All individuals in the video have been identified, Rush said. Detectives are looking for them.
If you have any information about the incident, Rush said to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 270-825-1111 or Detective Kyle Dame at 270-824-2121.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.