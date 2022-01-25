Mental health has been an ongoing issue during the pandemic, and it could finally be getting the attention that is deserves. Back in December 2021, the US Surgeon General issued an advisory to highlight the urgent need to get the nation’s youth mental health crisis under control.
Even prior to the pandemic, kids and teens in the school systems have struggled with mental health issues, according to the Surgeon General. It is now worse than ever thanks to COVID-19.
The Kentucky Department of Education has been holding round table discussions over the past several weeks to discuss mental health issues. Heightened depression and anxiety due to COVID, the recent tornadoes and seasonal changes, on top of the normal everyday stressors have been reported all over the Bluegrass State.
Here in Hopkins County, it is obvious that everyone’s eyes have been opened during the pandemic on how important mental health is, especially for the students, according to Dr. Andy Belcher, Director of Assessment for Hopkins County Schools.
Since Christmas break, Hopkins County Schools has hired a full-time mental health counselor and brought back two retired, part time counselors, in addition to those currently employed by the district. This full-time counselor will visit each of the campuses to help students cope with whatever it is that they are going through.
According to Belcher, referrals for the counselors are coming in in high numbers across all of the schools in Hopkins County.
“Age doesn’t matter. We are seeing it across all age spans, whether it be struggling with isolation, tornado issues, seasonal depression, we are seeing a need and we are addressing it.”
The bill was in the House last week, and passed unanimously 94-0. It is now waiting to be brought to the Senate. If passed, mental health days could be spent getting treatment to help those with mental or behavioral health issues.
“It is really great to see our legislatures supporting our students. The unanimous vote says everything. We stand behind mental health services, and we will make provisions in our policy if the Senate passes this,” Belcher.
