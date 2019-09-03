Samuel Nelson has read the notes of caution in the news. He knows the items he sells are about to come under a microscope. And he has a response for Kentucky health officials.
“It is the proverbial witch hunt,” the owner of four Vape Park stores in western Kentucky said Monday.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health plans to begin tracking possible cases of lung illness from vaping and e-cigarettes this week. The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention received reports of 215 potential cases in 25 states, including one death in Illinois during August. Most of the cases involve adolescents and young adults.
“There have been no reported cases of severe respiratory illness related to e-cigarettes or vaping in Kentucky so far,” acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Doug Thoroughman said in a statement issued Friday. But he said the state “will be sending out a public health alert to clinicians” and investigate any reports of trouble.
But Nelson suspects something else is involved. The owner of e-cigarette shops in Madisonville, Mayfield, Murray and Paducah said Kentucky is losing “a massive amount of tax revenue” because cigarette smoking is declining.
“There's only four ingredients in vape,” Nelson said from Paducah – propylene glycol, glycerin, food-grade flavoring and nicotine. He noted nicotine-free liquids are available, and the other items are “found in literally everything we already eat.”
The Hopkins County Health Department has posted a new billboard in downtown Madisonville that warns specifically about Juul pods. It says one pod is the equivalent of smoking a pack of cigarettes in terms of nicotine.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky warns online that young people who vape risk becoming “a pawn of the tobacco industry.”
“No wonder the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is investigating incidences of seizures associate with youth e-cig use,” Foundation President Ben Chandler said in a mid-August statement.
Yet Nelson said he's seen exactly the opposite of the “gateway drug” reasoning. “Our stores in western Kentucky have aided or assisted more people about getting off cigarettes than anything else,” he said.
A sign on the Vape Park door in Madisonville says customers must be 18 to enter.
The state's department of public health said symptoms of pulmonary disease include coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue growing worse over a period of days or weeks.
In response, Nelson recalled growing up on a farm. By age 12, “I'm pretty sure I experienced every one of those symptoms,” he said.
Nelson warned against sensationalism in the recent medical reports. He's convinced the lung illnesses are the result of other drugs being added to the vaping, such as heroin.
“The exhale from vape has less toxin than normal air,” Nelson said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.