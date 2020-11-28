The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce had to cancel the Farm City Breakfast due to COVID-19 related concerns. The move was just the latest in a series of changes, adjustments and cancellations as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on most every community across the country.
Libby Spencer, president of the local Chamber of Commerce, said this was the first time since 1974 the event was not held.
“The Farm City Breakfast is so much more than an event,” said Spencer in a news release. ”It’s our opportunity to celebrate and honor our important Ag community.”
Agriculture is a significant economic driver in Hopkins County, with an annual market value of more than $107 million, she said.
Usually recognized at the breakfast are the Farm City Breakfast award winners.
This year the winners included Deer Creek Farms — who won Farm of the Year. The Danny Peyton Friend of Agriculture Award was posthumously awarded to George Martin, while Educator of the Year went to Kelly Gates, and Environmentalist of the year went to Laskowski Farms/OrganiLock, Inc.,
The Agriculture Innovation Award went to Keller Homestead, and a special recognition was given to Dr. Terry Brown for his many generous acts and support of the entire agricultural community.
The awards were created and donated by MadCity Engraving and will be personally presented to the honorees in the coming weeks.
Today is Small Business Saturday locally, and Spencer is urging community members to shop local. She said small businesses have been impacted greatly by the coronavirus restrictions, and support this year is even more important than in years past.
“I encourage you to be very thoughtful about how you use your dollars over the next several weeks,” she said in the release. “Small businesses are the first people we ask for donations for our fundraisers, ads on our ball fields, and sponsorships for our nonprofits. They are our neighbors, and they are also the last people to ever ask for anything.”
Shopping local makes an impact in the economy, Spencer said. The Holiday Open House early in November, had around a $250,000 economic impact from shopping on that weekend alone, according to Spencer.
“I think it shows that we need to keep encouraging people to shop local,” said Spencer.
Local businesses are working to keep customers and employees safe by providing options to in-person shopping like online, by phone or curbside pickup. They continue to require masks, keep socially distanced and have hand sanitizer available around the stores.
