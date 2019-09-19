As if the heat of September wasn't bad enough, Hopkins County now has rules to prevent the ground from burning to a crisp.
County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. issued a burn ban by executive order Tuesday afternoon. It stops all outdoor burning until further notice, "so that we can preserve Hopkins County's timber resources."
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton issued a similar ban at around the same time, "so that we can preserve homes and property."
A Smart 911 phone alert about the burn ban was sent across the county Wednesday morning. That wasn't soon enough for one Madisonville homeowner, who decided to burn brush and leaves in a fire pit late Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to his home to inform him of the ban, and he complied.
"The biggest concern is open burning of any type," Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning said Wednesday. That can include any burning of debris.
"Those embers can go a pretty good ways," said Dunning, who also advised against tossing lit cigarettes out car windows.
"Every so often, we'll respond to the interstate to a fire in the median," he said.
An afternoon walk outside will make the reason for the ban obvious. The U.S. Drought Monitor website indicates Madisonville has had an average high temperature of 94.1 degrees and no rain in the last seven days. Records kept by weather partner WFIE-TV show the city has received only 0.04 inches of rain
in September.
Yet thanks to a lot of rain in the first half of the year, Hopkins County is not considered in drought right now. The Drought Monitor shows roughly half of Kentucky is "abnormally dry."
It's not unusual for Hopkins County to have a burn ban this late in the year. The last one in this area lasted for 15 days during November 2016.
The current ban could last awhile as well. The National Weather Service forecast Wednesday afternoon from Evansville didn't show even a chance of rain until Sunday.
More than 20 Kentucky counties reportedly are under burn bans because of hot dry conditions from a stalled high pressure system.
