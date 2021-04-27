Baptist Health Madisonville announced Monday that the last day to schedule a first dose appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at the hospital will be Friday.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said the decision was due to the decline in vaccine requests. The last day of the clinic will be Friday, May 21.
“There are many retail pharmacy locations in our community that have the vaccine available, and the Health Department is still administering vaccines also,” she said. “If interest picks back up or we learn of the need to vaccinate children or give booster doses later, we could look at a limited clinic in the future like we do with annual flu vaccines.”
Quinn said closing the clinic will allow the hospital to move staff members that were dedicated to the vaccine efforts back to their normal roles of patient care.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach has also noted a decline in vaccine appointments through her office.
The Health Department’s mobile clinic will be at Nortonville City Hall from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, she said.
Beach said the Health Department has seen an increase of COVID-19 cases over the last three weeks, which is causing her some concern.
On Monday, the Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in the county since April 19, bringing the total active cases to 97. There have been 4,011 who have recovered and 139 people who have died from COVID-19 related causes.
“If we do not get to herd immunity, then there is a very good likelihood that we will start to see spikes again, and we have seen what has happened in India,” said Beach.
Quinn said as of Monday, the hospital had 10 COVID-19 patients, with two in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 9% of the hospital’s total patient population.
Beach and Quinn encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.
It is important for people to get both doses of the vaccine to improve the body’s immunity, said Quinn. The first dose begins the immunological response and the second dose builds significantly on that response.
“For example, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be 52% effective after the first dose, but that improves to about 95% effectiveness after the second dose,” she said.
Beach added that if a person does not get their second dose of the vaccine and is exposed to COVID-19, they may have to quarantine.
The hospital is worried about variants becoming immune to the current vaccine because people are not wanting to get the vaccine, said Quinn. Many of those who have not gotten the vaccine are the younger age group who want to wait longer to make up their mind about getting the vaccine, according to Quinn.
“Unfortunately, that gives the virus time to change, and we could see variants that are not as responsive to the vaccines we have before we can reach herd immunity and diminish the virus to the point that we need for more normal activities to resume,” she said.
Beach said she has heard people say everything is back to normal, but she said that is simply not the case.
“COVID is still very much out there, and we are not going to be back to normal until we achieve herd immunity,” she said. “Just because we want to be back to normal, does not mean we are back to normal.”
Beach said she is seeing people around the community not wear a mask, but the state mask mandate is still in effect. She said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is wanting the state to achieve 2.5 million vaccinations before he will start to loosen some of the restrictions. According to the state website, Kentucky had 1.7 million vaccinated as of Monday.
“We have a long way to go right now,” said Beach.
While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved for use by the United States, Beach said Kentucky has not approved its use again but will likely make a decision today.
“I am going to wait until after their meeting and follow their guidelines,” she said.
To schedule a vaccination appointment with the hospital this week, call 270-825-7330. To make an appointment with the Health Department, visit https://www.hopkins cohealthdept.com/ coronavirus-vaccination -information/.
