If you are looking for something to do next weekend, Kentucky Movers and Makers, located at 130 N. Seminary Street, will be having a Paint Party from 6 to 9 p.m.
The class is led by Jeanie And Beth, with JeanBean Craft Co., and no painting experience is necessary. Step-by-step directions will be provided to complete an 11x14 spring bouquet canvas painting, and all materials are provided. This is sure to be a fun, relaxing time. Come enjoy something different with family and friends.
You are welcome to bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy throughout the class. This is aimed for 12 years and up. Tickets are $40 for non-members. There will be a 10% off discount for all Movers and Makers members. Be sure to wear something that you don’t mind if a little paint gets on it.
To more information, and to register online please visit, https://placefull.com/paint-party-with-jeanie-and-beth
