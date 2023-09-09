The City of Madisonville and Mahr Park Charitable Trust have announced the construction of an entry sign at Mahr Park Arboretum.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said this project will improve the visibility and accessibility of the park.
“We are excited to announce this project made possible through a generous investment from the Mahr Charitable Trust honoring the extraordinary gift of Dr. Merle and Glema Mahr,” he said. “I am thrilled to be able to support this vision.”
Mahr Park Arboretum is a 265-acre park gifted to the City of Madisonville in 2009 by Dr. Merle and Glema Mahr. The park officially opened in October 2016 and features a natural landscape with ample recreational, educational, and community-minded opportunities.
The entry sign has been a much-anticipated project, according to a news release. The Mahr Park Charitable Trust has committed to fully funding the sign, an over $300,000 investment.
The entry sign will make a long-term impact and honor an extraordinary gift the Mahrs left the community. The Mahrs established the charitable trust to support their vision that a park be built on their farm.
In 2009, co-trustees Barbie Hunt of Madisonville and Desiree Eddington with Old National Wealth Management were involved in the development of Mahr Park Arboretum. Over the years, the trust has funded many major projects and improvements to the park, totaling over 2.4 million dollars.
It has been a dream to honor the Mahr legacy with a significant entrance into the park. It will honor the Mahrs and help guests locate their destination more easily.
The sign will feature unique design elements that connect the park’s natural features and branding standards. There will be two pristine water features, natural stone, and lush plants standing at 17 feet on the rear column.
The project will begin dirt work within the next few weeks, with construction starting shortly after. A dedication ceremony will be announced once the project is completed.
