The Hopkins County Fiscal Court took some initial steps in their Tuesday meeting to find a possible compromise to the debate regarding a Confederate memorial statue that sits on the old Hopkins County Courthouse lawn in downtown Madisonville.
“Before comments, as you all know this has been a big issue lately,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. “We have had discussions with lots of groups and different people. The Madisonville-Hopkins County Historic District has approached a few interested groups to come up with a possible compromise solution we would like to pursue.”
Whitfield then read from a statement from the district.
“In the event that Hopkins County Fiscal Court allows the Confederate statue to remain, the Madisonville Historic District, along with the NAACP and the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County, would like to recommend a Union monument be added to the courthouse square that will represent the diversity of all those Americans that participated in the Civil War,” Whitfield read. “If you look at some of the historical documents from between 1904 and 1909, the original plan from the fiscal court was to erect two monuments. That was with some monetary support from the fiscal court and some private fundraising for the most part to erect these monuments.”
Whitfield voiced support for the plan after reading the prepared statement.
“What we have before us right now is an offer to begin that fundraising for a new Union monument,” said Whitfield. “It is my opinion that completing the work began in 1904 would do two things. It would show the history, which is what many people have said they want to keep the statue, but right now it is only showing one side of history. So, if we can move forward with this plan … and have this in front of the historic courthouse … this would help complete the process of turning that into what would be a war memorial.”
Currently in the county, there are statues in place that recognize World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, according to Whitfield.
“Right now, my proposal is to get a committee together of interested citizens to talk about what may go up on the northwest corner of the old courthouse,” said Whitfield. “That would postpone any talk of taking down this statue. I got a letter from the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County and the NAACP stating that they would be in favor of beginning those talks.”
The motion was approved unanimously by the court to start thinking of members to add to the committee.
In public comments, some of those in support of keeping the Confederate memorial were also in favor of the possible compromise.
“The monument was put there to remember our ancestors … and to remind us that we don’t want to ever do this again,” said Mitch Ferguson. “This is not talked about enough, but 24,000 African-Americans from Kentucky fought for their freedom on the Union side. I, for one, am in tune to what the judge-executive is saying. The job is not done yet. There needs to be a monument to commemorate those who fought for their freedom. I think that is fair. Maybe it is a little late. It should have been done a long time ago. We need to get along with everybody. We can show the world we don’t need all of this fighting … as long as we keep the doors of communication open.”
Fred Wilhite, the Division Chief of Heritage Operations for the Kentucky Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, thanked the court for the “precedent” the court had set.
Wilhite said Hopkins County was one of the few counties that was “going to do something that was fair.”
Whitfield said the court will bring their suggested names to its next meeting and begin reaching out to individuals the court feels would be suited to take on the controversial issue.
